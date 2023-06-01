2023 NBA Finals MVP Odds Power Rankings: Jokic Heavily Juiced, Butler in Mix by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA Finals are set to kick off between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, with Nikola Jokic leading the charge to win NBA Finals MVP.

1. Nikola Jokic -340 (Last week: -160)

Nikola Jokic remains a big favorite to capture NBA Finals MVP, which correlates with the Denver Nuggets also being a sizable favorite to win their first NBA championship. After it was deemed the Nuggets would be taking on the Heat and not the Boston Celtics, Jokic saw his odds bet down again from -160 to -340, where he remains with a big juiced price tag. With how Jokic impacts a game, it’s hard to look away from him to win the award, but it’s not exactly a price that makes a lot of sense to buy into with the lack of value.

2. Jimmy Butler +430 (Last week: +600)

Jimmy Butler has been impactful in so many ways during the Miami Heat’s run to the NBA Finals. There’s a reason he holds the nickname “Playoff Jimmy,” and he’s held true to that in the postseason, leading the eight-seed back to the NBA Finals. Butler has averaged 28.5 points per game, and he’s continued to be dominant at both ends of the floor. With Miami advancing past the Boston Celtics in Game 7, Butler has seen his odds bet down from +600 to +430.

3. Jamal Murray +1200 (Last week: +1800)

Jamal Murray has continued to be a dominant scorer for the Nuggets in the 2023 NBA playoffs. His strong ability to create shots and his overall explosiveness when driving the hoop is something that has taken his game to a star level. In the playoffs, Murray has averaged 27.7 points per game, and he’s been shooting the ball really well from beyond the arc. The Canadian sharpshooter has a real case to be strongly in the conversation to win NBA Finals MVP, especially if he continues shooting like we know he can. The Kitchener, Ontario product has seen his odds bet down from +1800 to +1200.

4. Bam Adebayo +4000 (Last week: +3100)

Bam Adebayo has been a big two-way presence for the Miami Heat. In saying that, he’s going to have his hands full with Jokic in the NBA Finals. You’re not going to be able to fully stop Denver’s big man, but limiting his overall contributions, especially in the paint, will go a long way in building up a case for Adebayo to hang around in the discussion. Adebayo has seen his odds to win the award drop off from +3100 to +4000 over the last week.

5. Caleb Martin +6500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Caleb Martin has emerged as a very talented player for the Miami Heat in their run to the NBA Finals. He had a real coming-out party in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, which now has him cracking the top 5 odds. Against Boston, Martin poured in 20 or more points in three of the seven games and was able to be impactful at both ends of the court, giving Miami more shooters and an ability to spread the floor. Martin owns +6500 odds heading into Game 1 to win NBA Finals MVP.

6. Michael Porter Jr. +13000 (Last week: +17000)

Michael Porter Jr. brings a lot to the table on both ends of the court for the Denver Nuggets. He’s a sharp shooting, three-point threat on any given possession, and he’s done a nice job of not trying to do too much during the 2023 postseason. Porter Jr. is currently at longshot to win the NBA Finals MVP at +13000, but he certainly has the ability to be a presence in this series. If he catches fire from beyond the arc, there’s merit in finding a way to at least be in the conversation to win the hardware.

There are still other candidates that have the potential to win NBA Finals MVP, but all of them have longer than +31000 odds.

