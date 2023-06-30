2023 NBA Summer League Roster Watch: San Antonio Spurs by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

It feels like the dawning of a new era in San Antonio as the Spurs will debut generational talent and top overall pick Victor Wembanyama at this year’s NBA Summer League.

We rank the three players you need to watch on the hardwood in Vegas.

1. Victor Wembanyama (No. 1 Overall)

Wemby is set to steal the spotlight at the Summer League. Anticipation surrounds his participation, eagerly awaiting his debut in a Spurs uniform. Undoubtedly, he will make a swift and memorable impact on spectators who have yet to witness his playing prowess.

2. Sidy Cissoko (No. 44 Overall)

Cissoko’s enigmatic decline led him straight into the hands of the Spurs, who eagerly snatched him up as the 44th overall pick on draft night. Having gained valuable experience on the court as a teammate of the third overall pick, Scoot Henderson, for G League Ignite last season, Cissoko now boasts a year of professional basketball under his belt.

3. Sir’Jabari Rice (Undrafted)

Owner of the most lethal pump fake in college basketball last season, Sir’Jabari Rice became a household name in college hoops after etching a spot as one of the nation’s best sixth men with the Texas Longhorns. He’s got length, patience, and poise that could help him find his way onto an NBA roster this summer.

