3 Moves the Rangers Need to Make to Win the 2024 Stanley Cup by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New York Rangers made a calculated risk this season, which didn’t pay off. The Original Six NHL franchise went all in in pursuit of hockey’s Holy Grail, acquiring two of the most sought-after players available. More impressively, the Rangers pulled off the trades without compromising the make-up of their current roster or mortgaging future years.

New York has all of its first-round draft picks intact for years to come and can focus on tinkering this offseason to make a run at next year’s Stanley Cup.

Still, work must be done as the Rangers replace the productivity of two former Cup winners.

Replenish Scoring Depth

The Rangers remain one of the most imposing offensive teams in the NHL. New York finished in the top ten in scoring at five-on-five and shooting percentage across all strengths, thanks to its plethora of skill players littered through its lineup. Ten different Rangers ended the campaign with at least 40 points, and the team had six different 20-goal scorers. But with Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko’s contracts expiring, the Rangers must restock their offensive cupboards to sustain output.

With over $11 million in cap space, the Rangers could go a few different directions. Re-signing Kane at a discounted price isn’t out of the question. The former Hart Trophy winner was intent on joining the Broadway Blueshirts, effectively forcing the Chicago Blackhawks to trade him to the Big Apple for pennies on the dollar. The New York State native may be willing to accept a hometown discount to remain with the Rangers. Likewise, Tarasenko could re-up with New York if he thinks it gives him the best chance of recapturing Lord Stanley’s mug.

Alternatively, there will be no shortage of suitors coming their way as New York remains a prime destination for hockey’s most coveted stars.

Insulate Igor Shesterkin

Being a primary goaltender in today’s NHL comes with never-before-seen challenges. Today’s game moves at an incredible pace, and the league has implemented rules over the past couple of decades to increase scoring. Consequently, 2022-23 was the highest-scoring campaign since 1993-94, resulting in the worst save percentage since 2005-06. Now, more than ever, teams must have adequate goaltending to weather the storm.

Without question, Igor Shesterkin is an elite goalie. Through four seasons in the NHL, Shesterkin has been named to the All-NHL Team, captured the Vezina Trophy, and posted a cumulative 99-42-15 record with a .924% save percentage. Still, we saw diminished metrics from Shesterkin with an increased workload, illustrating the importance of having a quality backup tendy.

The Rangers have three goalies on entry-level deals, none of whom are ready to take on the rigors of the show. Acquiring an NHL-caliber backup should be a priority to insulate Shesterkin and extend his prime years in a Rangers uniform. Although he may be looking for a starter’s job, Laurent Brossoit is a netminder New York could target.

Acquire a Shutdown Defenseman

As good as the Rangers are offensively, they leave much to be desired in their own end. They ranked in the league’s bottom half in scoring and high-danger chances allowed, resulting in the 14th-worst expected goals-against. Only two defensemen finished with an expected goals-for rating above 50.0, highlighting the urgency of getting better in their own end.

Although several quality rearguards are on the free agent list, New York’s best option might come via trade. The Montreal Canadiens have dangled Joel Edmundson on the block, and he would be an ideal replacement on the blue line. Before joining the Habs, Edmundson had posted an expected goals-for rating above 50.0% in four of his six seasons. Further, he’s been on the ice for 137 or more high-danger chances in all but one of his professional campaigns, despite starting just 42.4% of his shifts in the attacking zone.

Edmundson’s profile suits the Rangers to a T. He’s defensively responsible with above-average offensive upside. Adding Edmundson or a player with similar metrics gets the Rangers closer to achieving their ultimate goal.

