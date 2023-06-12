AL MVP Odds Power Rankings: Ohtani Leads, Judge and Alvarez Injured by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

MLB’s American League is loaded with star power in 2023, and many candidates warrant consideration to win MVP, headlined by two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani.1. Shohei Ohtani -200 (Last week: -145)

When considering a player’s value to a team, it’s tough to match the Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani’s ability on the mound and at the plate is second to none, and his impact is immense on both sides of the ball.

Ohtani has continued to be impactful on the mound and in the batter’s box. On the mound, Ohtani has an impressive 5-2 record with a 3.32 ERA and 102 strikeouts. At the dish, Ohtani has an elite .930 OPS with 18 home runs and 46 RBI. Ohtani has again seen his odds of winning the AL MVP bet down from -145 to -200 over the last week.

Looking to win his second straight MVP, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is again in the conversation. Judge plays an integral role in New York’s offense, and his value to the team can’t be overstated.

With Judge’s recent toe injury, his power bat is sitting on the injured list. There’s some concern about the injury lingering, but Judge isn’t expected to miss much time. Judge has 19 home runs and a 1.078 OPS, but his injury has moved his odds of winning the AL MVP from +550 to +750 over the last week.

The Houston Astros are loaded on offense, and one of their biggest weapons is Yordan Alvarez. The big slugger has been an offensive machine in Houston, driving in runs. He sits alone with the league lead in RBI with 55.

Like Judge, Alvarez has also landed on the injured list. The star slugger is dealing with some right oblique discomfort, and it’s unknown how long he’ll remain out of the team’s lineup. Oddsmakers aren’t expecting it to be a long absence, keeping him in the AL MVP race. His odds rose over the last week from +2500 to +2000.

If you’re looking for a surprise team this season, look no further than the Texas Rangers. A potent offense is a significant reason for their success, with infielder Marcus Semien playing a prominent role.

Semien has been explosive, registering nine home runs and 51 RBI, with a .848 OPS. Semien also has an impressive 3.2 WAR, placing in a tie for the fourth-shortest odds f winning the AL MVP at +3000.

The Tampa Bay Rays got off to an unbelievable start in 2023, and Wander Franco has significantly contributed to their success. The youngster is finally breaking out, posting a 3.8 WAR over 63 games. Franco has an .856 OPS, 22 stolen bases, and brings elite defense. The 22-year-old has earned his place in the AL MVP conversation and boasts +3000 odds.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB picks.

Top 5 AL MVP Candidates Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.