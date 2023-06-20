AP NFL DROY Odds: Will Anderson, Jalen Carter Top Pack by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The NFL is loaded with talented defensive rookies entering the 2023-24 season, and there’s value in targeting some of them to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

1. Will Anderson +400

The first defensive player off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft was Will Anderson out of Alabama. He’s set to be a difference-maker for the Houston Texans in his rookie campaign and leads the pack with +400 odds.

2. Jalen Carter +750

If it wasn’t for off-field issues, there’s an excellent case to be made that Jalen Carter would have been the top defensive player off the board in 2023. Instead, he fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, where Carter is a perfect fit and boasts +750 odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

3. Tyree Wilson +900

There was a case to be made for Tyree Wilson to go much earlier than he did, but the Las Vegas Raiders were pleased he fell to the seventh overall pick. Wilson might be our favorite value on the board right now at +900.

4. Devon Witherspoon +1000

Seattle’s head coach has spoken very positively about rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, and that’s played a factor in him boasting the fourth-shortest odds here at +1000.

5. Christian Gonzalez +1100

Not only were the New England Patriots able to trade down at the 2023 NFL draft, they were still able to get their guy in cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Can he provide the impact to their secondary that many expect him to? Gonzalez is listed at +1100 to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

6. Lukas Van Ness +1500

The Green Bay Packers have done an excellent job of developing defensive prospects of late, and Lukas Van Ness should be no different. The former Iowa Hawkeye is priced at a reasonable +1500 to win the award.

7. (Tie) Calijah Kancey +1800

There’s a lot to like about the prospects of Calijah Kancey coming off the edge for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We don’t know how they’ll fair offensively, but the Bucs still have a lot of solid pieces on defense, including Kancey. He holds +1800 odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

7. (Tie) Emmanuel Forbes +1800

There’s a lot to like about Emmanuel Forbes as a ballhawk in the secondary for the Washington Commanders, and he’s set to play a significant role in his rookie season, which has led him to own +1800 odds.

9. (Tie) Jack Campbell +2200

It’s hardly news that the Detroit Lions have been looking for help on defense, and Jack Campbell out of Iowa gives them that at the linebacker position. The 18th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft is listed at +2200.

9. Felix Anudike-Uzomah +2200

Felix Anudike-Uzomah is already making his presence felt with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite being selected at the end of the first round, he is a viable option to win Defensive Rookie of the Year at +2200.

Player Team Odds Will Anderson Houston Texans 400 Jalen Carter Philadelphia Eagles 750 Tyree Wilson Las Vegas Raiders 900 Devon Witherspoon Seattle Seahawks 1000 Christian Gonzalez New England Patriots 1100 Lukas Van Ness Green Bay Packers 1500 Calijah Kancey Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1800 Emmanuel Forbes Washington Commanders 1800 Jack Campbell Detroit Lions 2200 Felix Anudike-Uzomah Kansas City Chiefs 2200

