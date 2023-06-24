Blue Jays' Alek Manoah to Make Minor League Start Next Week by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Alek Manoah will make his first minor league start for the Toronto Blue Jays next week, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Alek Manoah?s latest sim game went well per John Schneider. 5 IP, 74 pitches, velo up to 94. ?Trending in the right direction?



Next will be a bullpen session this wknd. He?ll start at least once in minors, starting in Florida. ?There?s no date? for MLB return. Prob not next Sat — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) June 23, 2023

Manoah was a popular choice to possibly win the Cy Young award this season in the American League and was at the very least supposed to lead a Jays rotation into playoff contention, but poor performance saw him shipped to the minors to work on his mechanics. Well, he has done so and, after pitching in simulated games, will make at least one minor league start before possibly coming back up. Toronto manager John Schneider did not state when that return may be, but it would seem to come in early July if Manoah pitches well in the minors.

