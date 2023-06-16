Buy Scoot Henderson Hype? Three 2023 NBA Draft Bets To Consider The race for the No. 2 pick is between Henderson and Brandon Miller by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago

With the 2023 NBA Draft approaching next Thursday, let’s examine three bets to make before the players get their names called on draft night.

We start with one of the most dynamic players in the draft and arguably the most marketable, coolest name as well, Scoot Henderson.

Scoot Henderson No. 2 overall pick +105 on DraftKings

Many draft pundits believe that swingman Brandon Miller out of Alabama is a better fit for the Charlotte Hornets at No. 2 overall in this draft. I would argue Henderson is a significantly better prospect, and the Hornets are in no position to be picky about fit at this point. They need playmakers, period. Their current star guard LaMelo Ball remains unproven in winning games and staying healthy for a full season. Henderson is as dynamic of a guard prospect as we’ve seen in recent drafts and stylistically could mesh well with Ball’s game. The Hornets could have a formidable backcourt for years to come with this selection. With Michael Jordan selling his stake in the Hornets franchise, there could be a chance for a new direction and vision from the status quo. There is no denying Henderson has star power. I’ll take a long shot at him being the second overall during the NBA Draft at +105 available on DraftKings.

Odds moved to -115 as of Friday afternoon.

Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller exact order +130 on DraftKings

The Hornets selecting Henderson at No. 2 overall as opposed to Miller is not just pie in the sky. The reality is Charlotte recently held a workout with Henderson, and he reportedly showed an impressive level of conditioning, intensity, explosiveness and shot-making. The odds also have gotten much shorter for Henderson at No. 2 overall as the draft approaches. However, these trends do not discount the ability of Miller. He is a prototypical three-and-D wing and has the shot-creation, work ethic and playmaking upside to become much more. If Portland elects to keep its pick, the 6-foot-9 Miller is a quintessential fit next to Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. Although it goes against conventional wisdom right now, I’m willing to take a flyer on things changing on draft night. Give me Wembanyama, Henderson and Miller as the exact NBA draft order at +130 available on DraftKings.

Odds moved to -135 as of Friday afternoon.

The field vs. Victor Wembanyama Rookie Of The Year +140 on FanDuel

Aside from the talented ballers we’ve mentioned in this article going second and third overall, there are other notable players in this draft class fully capable of making an impact immediately. Another bonus is last year’s lottery pick out of Gonzaga, Chet Holmgren, who was selected second overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder was injured before ever suiting up. As special as Wembanyama is, I’ll take my chances with the wide range of this talented rookie class over a potentially generational talent in Wembanyama. Bet the field versus Wembanyama to win Rookie of the Year at +140 available on FanDuel.