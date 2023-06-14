Don’t Be Dumb! Public WAY Overthinking 2023 NBA Draft Bets Don't bet against Wemby by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago

The San Antonio Spurs will select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Though that much can’t legally be called a fact, it sure as heck is not an opinion.

Wembanyama, at just 19-years old, is the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James in 2003. Why? Well, it’s pretty obvious. The France native stands at 7-foot-4, has the ability to create his own shot off the dribble, shoots step-back threes and protects the rim using his 8-foot wingspan. The things he can do on the basketball court are cartoonish.

So, why in the world is the public betting against the Spurs drafting him first overall?

The betting public has placed more wagers on Alabama wing Brandon Miller (36.9%) and G-League guard Scoot Henderson (22.2%) to be selected No. 1 overall than Wembanyama (19.7%), per BetMGM Sportsbook data analyst Drew O’Dell. The reason is quite obvious, as Wembanyama has -10000 odds, while Miller and Henderson have +10000 and +3000 odds, respectively.

There’s a reason those odds are so drastically different. You wouldn’t bet on yourself to be drafted No. 1, would you? (Don’t answer that.)

It’s a waste of money to bet against a generational prospect in any year, but especially when there’s such a good debate at No. 2 overall. The Charlotte Hornets hold the distinction of picking second, which means they’ll almost certainly select either Miller (-225) or Henderson (+160), who both have a great case to be selected.

The 2023 NBA Draft is a great lesson in sports betting. The public is chasing those big, gaudy numbers, when a nice chunk of change could be made on No. 2 and No. 3, with better real-life odds of hitting. Don’t be dumb, this draft is about Miller and Henderson for bettors, not Wembanyama.