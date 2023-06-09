This Little-Known Team Great Bet To Reach College World Series The Golden Eagles have the nation's longest winning streak by Claudia Bellofatto 1 minutes ago

There is only one college baseball team currently on a 21-game winning streak and I believe oddsmakers have mispriced them in the Super Regionals.

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are small dogs against the Oregon Ducks, but they offer plenty of value for an outright win and berth in the College World Series.

The Golden Eagles may have had a cakewalk of a schedule but you don’t win so many games just by having an easy schedule. They’ve got it all. Not only do they have a top-five team batting average (.324) and team ERA (3.83), but they also have the nation’s best fielding percentage (.984). Not to get too complicated, but they also rank 12th in wRC+ and SIERA, two advanced metrics that measure an offense and a pitching staff more accurately than surface stats like batting average and ERA.

On the flip side, Oregon ranks 66th in fielding percentage, has a batting average of .299 and a wRC+ in the bottom five of the nation. On top of that, thanks to several injuries to the pitching staff, the Ducks also have the worst set of arms remaining in the playoffs. They head into this series with a 5.12 ERA and a FIP over a run higher.

This spells trouble for the Ducks, specifically in Game 1 of the three-game set where they face the Golden Eagles ace Jakob Hall. The sophomore enters Friday?s showdown with a 3.25 ERA.

In the first of three for a trip to the College World Series, I like Oral Roberts both to win Game 1 at +122 as well as for them to reach Omaha by taking the Super Regional at +122, both odds you can find at FanDuel.

This is not to say it?s going to be a slaughter fest, but I’ll take the current better form on offense, defense and on the mound to get the job done — at a great price.