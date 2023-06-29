Could the Knicks Move On From Julius Randle? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The New York Knicks are facing some pivotal decisions, with the fate of Julius Randle as the hot topic.

After a solid 47-win season, which saw the Knicks make it to the second round of the playoffs, there is speculation about them trading one of their star players. However, given Randle’s exceptional All-Star season and his chemistry with Jalen Brunson, it would be surprising for the Knicks to move on from him without receiving considerable value in return.

The duo of Randle and Brunson has been instrumental in the Knicks’ resurgence. Their pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop game was impressive early in the season, contributing significantly to the team’s offensive dynamism. Consequently, it’s expected that the Knicks will stick with Randle for another season to see if the Brunson-Randle partnership can continue to blossom.

Despite an unfortunate ankle injury, exacerbated in the first round against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Randle showcased his undeniable talent. With tough defensive matchups such as Evan Mobley and Bam Adebayo, Randle’s playoff performances might not have met expectations. However, given a chance to fully recover, he could bounce back in the upcoming season.

The Knicks seem to be in no rush to move on from Randle. With his considerable contributions and potential, they will likely keep him alongside Brunson, at least for now.

The upcoming NBA season could allow both players to prove the Knicks are here to compete.