Cubs SP Justin Steele Cleared to Start Saturday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

ESPN’s Taylor McGregor reports that Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele has been cleared to start Saturday.

#Cubs Roster Moves:



-Justin Steele activated off the 15-day IL

-Patrick Wisdom placed on 10-day IL with a right wrist sprain — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) June 17, 2023

Steele had been on the injured list with a forearm issue but got through a bullpen session on Thursday and will be a go Saturday versus the Baltimore Orioles. Steele hasn’t pitched since May 31, so expect him to be on a pitch count.

Steele had been one of the bigger surprises in baseball this season. Before suffering the injury, Steele had a 2.65 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 58 strikeouts in 68 innings pitched. Steele’s return to the rotation could be critical for the Cubs’ NL Central Division title bid.

On Saturday, the Cubs are hosting the Orioles. Steele will be up against Kyle Gibson of the Orioles. The Cubs are +146 (-1.5) on the run line and -138 on the moneyline, with an over/under of eight, over (-110), and under (-110).

