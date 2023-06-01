Florida Gators Intriguing Bet To Win 2023 College World Series You can find UF +950 at FanDuel by Sam Panayotovich 2 hours ago

Don’t be surprised when the Florida Gators make a run on the diamond this month.

Florida is one of the most talented teams in college baseball as it pairs an elite lineup with three legit starting pitchers and a bullpen that delivers. The Gators finished with 44 regular-season victories — the sixth-most in the NCAA — and their dominance grants them the opportunity to play at home in Gainesville for the next two weekends.

The 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship gets underway Friday across the United States, so this is one of your last chances to make a preflop bet. After all, the field gets whittled down from 64 to 16 teams over the next four days and the betting odds will recalibrate accordingly.

Here’s a list of the heaviest hitters at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Odds to win College World Series

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+380)

LSU Tigers (+650)

Arkansas Razorbacks (+850)

Florida Gators (+950)

Vanderbilt Commodores (+1200)

Clemson Tigers (+1800)

Tennessee Volunteers (+1800)

South Carolina Gamecocks (+2000)

Stanford Cardinal (+2000)

Virginia Cavaliers (+2100)

Miami Hurricanes (+3600)

Texas Longhorns (+3600)

Wake Forest is the odds-on favorite, but notice how six of the eight teams with the best odds hail from the vaunted Southeastern Conference. Year in and year out, it’s the best conference in college baseball and it should be no surprise that four of the last five national championships stayed inside the SEC.

Why not the Gators?

I didn’t get any tips from a head coach, but I did speak to a professional bettor about it.

“Florida has a tremendous path to Omaha,” the bettor told NESN from Las Vegas. “The Gators have the luxury of hosting the regional and super regional, so there’s plenty of home cooking on the menu. They should plow through the opening weekend and handle business against either South Carolina or Campbell in the best-of-three next weekend. Then, it’s off to Omaha where anything goes.

“Florida should not be anywhere close to 10-1.”

Let’s pop Florida at anything over +900 and watch closely as those odds shrink over the next two weekends.

Chomp, chomp!

Florida Gators to win College World Series (+950)

RECORD: (134-145, +15.4)