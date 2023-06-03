Guardians Place Cal Quantrill Placed on Injured List by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

Cal Quantrill has been placed on the injury list by the Cleveland Guardians, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Guardians moves:



*Brayan Rocchio recalled

*Josh Bell to the paternity list

*Aaron Civale activated

*Cal Quantrill to the injured list — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) June 2, 2023

The Quantrill move was just one of several made by the team Friday. Aaron Civale was activated off the IL and started Friday as he has recovered from an oblique injury. The team also placed first baseman Josh Bell on the paternity list, meaning he will be out until at least Monday. Brayan Rocchio was recalled from Triple-A to take his place on the roster. The Guardians must make another move Sunday when Triston McKenzie is expected to be activated off the IL and start versus the Minnesota Twins. McKenzie has yet to pitch this season due to a shoulder injury.

As for Quantrill, he is dealing with shoulder inflammation. Cleveland’s hurler has struggled of late, and it’s fair to wonder if there will be a spot in the rotation waiting for him when he does return.

On Saturday, the Guardians will play the third of their four-game set versus the Twins. The Guardians will start Logan Allen, while the Sox will counter with Sonny Gray. Cleveland is -170 (+1.5) on the run line and +120 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-112), and under (-108).