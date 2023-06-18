How Oddsmakers View 2024 Hart Trophy Candidacy Of Bruins Star Pastrnak offers some value for next season by Greg Dudek 1 hours ago

Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak probably won’t walk away with the Hart Trophy later this month despite being one of three finalists.

The honor will most likely go to Edmonton Oilers extraordinaire Connor McDavid after his league-leading 153-point season.

And while McDavid will mostly likely factor into the MVP conversation for years to come, Pastrnak with his potent goal-scoring ability will be in the mix, too. But do oddsmakers see Pastrnak’s chances of taking home the coveted award improving next year? Not exactly.

DraftKings Sportsbook see Pastrnak among the top candidates in the running for the hardware, but just outside the top three spots that are needed to earn finalist status. Here are the top 10 players on the DraftKings’ betting sheet to win the 2023-24 Hart Trophy:

Connor McDavid +125

Nathan McKinnon +700

Leon Draisaitl +800

Matthew Tkachuk +1000

Kirill Kaprizov +1500

David Pastrnak +1500

Auston Matthews +1500

Jack Hughes +2000

Tage Thompson +2500

Nikita Kucherov +2500

McDavid is once again the clear favorite, but that gives Pastrnak, who notched 61 goals — only trailing McDavid — and 52 assists for 113 points this season, more value. And it wouldn’t be a shock if the 27-year-old Pastrnak tops those stats next year as the Bruins could put even more offensive responsibility on his shoulders, especially if Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak retire. That also could be seen as a hindrance, though, with opponents being able to lock in more on Pastrnak without Bergron or Krejci on the ice.

But given how he has consistently performed, Pastrnak should be in a similar position next year as he’s in now, giving him at least a chance at the Hart Trophy.