How Oddsmakers View 2024 Hart Trophy Candidacy Of Bruins Star
Pastrnak offers some value for next season
Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak probably won’t walk away with the Hart Trophy later this month despite being one of three finalists.
The honor will most likely go to Edmonton Oilers extraordinaire Connor McDavid after his league-leading 153-point season.
And while McDavid will mostly likely factor into the MVP conversation for years to come, Pastrnak with his potent goal-scoring ability will be in the mix, too. But do oddsmakers see Pastrnak’s chances of taking home the coveted award improving next year? Not exactly.
DraftKings Sportsbook see Pastrnak among the top candidates in the running for the hardware, but just outside the top three spots that are needed to earn finalist status. Here are the top 10 players on the DraftKings’ betting sheet to win the 2023-24 Hart Trophy:
Connor McDavid +125
Nathan McKinnon +700
Leon Draisaitl +800
Matthew Tkachuk +1000
Kirill Kaprizov +1500
David Pastrnak +1500
Auston Matthews +1500
Jack Hughes +2000
Tage Thompson +2500
Nikita Kucherov +2500
McDavid is once again the clear favorite, but that gives Pastrnak, who notched 61 goals — only trailing McDavid — and 52 assists for 113 points this season, more value. And it wouldn’t be a shock if the 27-year-old Pastrnak tops those stats next year as the Bruins could put even more offensive responsibility on his shoulders, especially if Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak retire. That also could be seen as a hindrance, though, with opponents being able to lock in more on Pastrnak without Bergron or Krejci on the ice.
But given how he has consistently performed, Pastrnak should be in a similar position next year as he’s in now, giving him at least a chance at the Hart Trophy.