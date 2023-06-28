Indianapolis Colts NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 6.5 by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

After a lackluster season, the Indianapolis Colts hope a new era at quarterback will help lead them to surpass their 6.5 projected win total.

The Colts betting on a veteran quarterback to lead them back to the postseason appears to be a ship that’s sailed. Indianapolis invested the fourth overall pick in Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. Gardner Minshew will be in the conversation to start the year as QB1, but it would be a surprise for Richardson not to be heavily involved when all is said and done.

The future of the quarterback position plays to the style of game that Richardson brings to the table. The former Florida Gator is an elite athlete and has a great arm. The biggest question revolving around the young signal-caller is his accuracy. Timing and pace will come with experience, but Richardson has all the tools to be a home run selection for the Colts and the next face of their franchise.

Along with Richardson, the Colts still have a solid offensive line and running game behind Jonathan Taylor. The Colts star rusher played in just 11 games last year, but the year prior, he tallied 1,811 yards on the ground, paired with 18 touchdowns. If Taylor can refind that form and stay on the field, there’s a lot of potential that this offense could be sneaky good.

The Colts have a lot of pieces on defense that we like individually, but that hasn’t helped make them a competent unit overall. Whether you look at DeForest Buckner and Shaquille Leonard, these are two vital pieces any defense would love to have. In saying that, the Colts have struggled to win battles on the defensive line, and unless significant adjustments are made, those trends could continue into 2023. In addition, there are health and age concerns on that side of the football, meaning we lack confidence in the overall outlook of Indy on defense.

Indianapolis and their offense may be better than expected, but the defense has the potential to be the downfall of this team. Indy won just four games last season, and even if they improve on that number, we like for them to go under 6.5 and exploit the plus-money value on that number at +104.

Verdict: Under 6.5 (+104)

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.