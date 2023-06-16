Is San Antonio Victor Wembanyama's Preferred NBA Destination? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Speculation is rife that Victor Wembanyama is set to make his NBA debut with the San Antonio Spurs. Some believe it’s a match made in heaven, with echoes of the Duncan-Robinson-Popovich era ringing loud and clear. This isn’t to imply any manipulation on the league’s part but to highlight the appeal of having a team like San Antonio back in its prime. The NBA thrives when its historic franchises are in good shape.

How Will the Spurs Deploy Wembanyama?

It was clear from the start that Wembanyama had a strong desire to be part of the Spurs. The Tony Parker connection and the French connection, in general, had a strong pull on him, and the team’s appeal was evident when he celebrated upon realizing he wouldn’t be heading to the Houston Rockets.

The move to San Antonio comes with other benefits as well. Texas’s lack of state tax means Wembanyama will retain more of his paycheck, a nice bonus. Also, it seems he’s pleased to avoid a potential logjam in Houston, where he might have had to compete for the ball with the likes of Kevin Porter Jr and Jalen Green.

This, coupled with Gregg Popovich’s coaching prowess, is an attractive package for a young player.

The addition of Wembanyama also creates an interesting dynamic in the Spurs’ frontcourt. Jeremy Sochan, last year’s number-one draft pick, and Keldon Johnson are already present. With Wembanyama expected to start, will Johnson be moved to the bench or traded altogether?

Johnson is a competent pro who may not be a 24-point per-game scorer but can consistently get you 16 to 18 points. He could fetch a solid return if traded, contributing to a more comprehensive Spurs rebuild.

Wembanyama is a unique talent, dubbed a ‘unicorn’ in the NBA world. His size and skill set are hard to compare to anyone else, but he’s not as frail as you might think. Weighing around 230 pounds, he’s stronger than some of the previous ‘tall and lanky’ players, making him less prone to injury.

However, despite the hype, it’s important to remember that we have yet to see Wembanyama play at the NBA level. Comparisons to greats like LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are premature at this stage.

Looking beyond Wembanyama and the Spurs, the draft lottery had a few surprises. Teams with poor records, like the Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons, bumped down the order, while the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers moved into the top three. This year’s draft doesn’t appear as deep as previous ones, meaning these teams might consider trading their picks for established players or future assets.

For example, Portland could trade Damian Lillard and rebuild around young talents like Scoot Henderson. As the draft unfolds, we’ll see how each franchise approaches its unique situation. Adding Wembanyama to the Spurs is just the first piece of the puzzle.

