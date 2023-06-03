Joey Votto Starts Rehab Assignment Saturday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Joey Votto will start a rehab assignment on Saturday for the Cincinnati Reds, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

After shoulder surgery during the offseason, Votto has yet to play this year. The long-time Red did try to go on a rehab assignment in early April but had to cut that short once the player and team realized he still wasn’t fully recovered. Cincy is hoping that won’t be the case this time, and the Canadian slugger could be ready to join the team at some point within the next week to 10 days.

