Mets 1B Pete Alonso Begins Hitting Practice by SportsGrid 13 minutes ago

Newsdays’ Laura Albanese reports that New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has begun hitting in a batting cage.

Pete Alonso has been hitting in the cage, Showalter said. Said he expects him back "before long," but no exact timetable. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) June 16, 2023

This is a good sign and likely means that Alonso is getting closer to a return from the injured list. However, Mets manager Buck Showalter did not give a timetable for his return. Earlier this week, Newsday Sports’ Tim Healey reported that Alonso was spotted taking ground balls at first base.

Alonso has been on the IL due to a bruised wrist after being hit by a pitch from Charlie Morton of the Atlanta Braves. The original diagnosis had Alonso being out 3-4 weeks, but now it seems possible that Alonso will return at some point next week, as long as his wrist responds well to batting practice.

On Saturday, the Mets will host the St. Louis Cardinals in the second game of a three-game series. The Mets will have Kodai Senga on the bump, while the Cardinals will go with Adam Wainwright. The Mets are +126 (-1.5) on the run line and -152 on the moneyline, with an over/under of nine, over (+100), and under (-122).

