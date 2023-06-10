Mets 1B Pete Alonso (wrist) to Miss 3-4 Weeks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports that New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso will likely miss 3-4 weeks after landing on the injury list.

UPDATE: Pete Alonso is likely to miss 3-4 weeks with a bone bruise and sprained left wrist, the Mets say. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 9, 2023

This is devastating news for the Mets after dropping three straight to their division rival Atlanta Braves earlier this week. The Mets were swept despite having at least a three-run lead in each game. Alonso was hurt after being hit with a pitch by Charlie Morton. Some thought it might’ve been a retaliatory move after Alonso taunted the Braves and pitcher Bryce Elder after hitting a home run on Monday.

Alonso didn’t suffer a break but does have a deep bone bruise and a sprained wrist. He is expected to miss most, if not all, of June due to the injury.

The Mets will be in Pittsburgh on Saturday to take on the Pirates. The Mets will have Kodai Senga on the hill, up against Johan Oviedo of the Pirates. The Mets are +114 (-1.5) on the run line and -130 on the moneyline, with an over/under of nine, (-120), and under (-102).

