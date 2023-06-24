Michael Wacha won't Start Saturday for the San Diego Padres by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago

Michael Wacha won’t start Saturday for the San Diego Padres, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Michael Wacha has shoulder fatigue, Bob Melvin says, noting that the plan is for Wacha to skip one start then return to the rotation. Hence, the Waldron move. https://t.co/lzgCHGJHaN — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) June 23, 2023

Wacha is dealing with what the team is calling shoulder fatigue and will be skipped this turn through the rotation. The Padres have called up Matt Waldron from Triple-A to take his spot on the roster. Wacha is not expected to need a stint on the injured list and is only expected to miss one start.

Wacha is having a magnificent season as he is 7-2 with a 2.90 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 69 strikeouts in 80.2 innings pitched in 14 starts.

On Saturday, the Padres will play the second game of their three-game series versus the Washington Nationals. The Padres will have Waldron on the hill, and he will be up against Josiah Gray of the Nationals. The Padres are +104 (-1.5) on the run line and -188 on the moneyline, with an over/under of nine (-105) and under (-115).