MLB History Tracker: Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 – June 20 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. In fact, the last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams way back in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Luis Arraez’s Push for .400

Current Average: .400

Games Remaining: 89

Last Appearance: Arraez went a perfect 5-5 from the dish as the Marlins pummelled the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 in Monday’s series opener. It was the 26-year-old’s third five-hit game of the season, raising his average back to .400.

The former AL batting champ continued his season trend of using the entire field, making it nearly impossible for the defense to play him.

Not only is the undrafted Venezuelan hitter using the entire field, but he is also putting pitches in play from almost every part of the zone. Last night against the Jays, Arraez showed his ability to get to nearly every ball, regardless of placement.

Looking at Arraez’s season strengths or weaknesses, former teammate Jose Berrios, who gave up three of his five hits, had the right idea. Berrios tried going up and away to the former Minnesota Twin, where his batting average is just .143. While it didn’t work last night, it could be a strategy Toronto uses tonight in Miami.

Next Game: Miami continues its series with Toronto on Tuesday, with the Blue Jays sending Yusei Kikuchi to the mound. Arraez is 1-4 in five career plate appearances against Kikuchi.

Notable Props for Tuesday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-290)

Over 0.5 RBI (+180)

Over 0.5 Runs (+115)

