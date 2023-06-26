MLB Player Props: Back this Slugger and this Strikeout Pitcher by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago

Major League Baseball fans are in for a good one as the Atlanta Braves take on the Minnesota Twins tonight in Atlanta. The key player to watch out for isn’t in the batting lineup but on the mound – the Braves pitcher Spencer Strider. The talk of the town isn’t just about his over 9.5 strikeouts at -106; it’s about the remarkable feats he has achieved this season. While this K prop over might seem high, Strider isn’t your average pitcher. With an impressive 39% strikeout rate this year, he is far ahead of the league’s average of 22%.

Not just that, but his swing strike rate is equally astonishing. While the league average lingers around 11%, Strider stands out with an incredible 19.5%. This is no easy feat and establishes him as one of the best, if not the best, pitchers in the league.

The Twins have been struggling to make contact this season. They are currently at the bottom of the league with a 27.1% strikeout rate against right-handed pitching. This situation presents the perfect opportunity for Strider, already in fantastic form, to capitalize on Minnesota’s weakness.

The ballpark in Atlanta is expected to witness a potentially large number of strikeouts from Strider, perhaps around 11. The stage is set for the best strikeout pitcher in the league to shine against the team with the highest strikeout rate.

Switching to an American League park, we head to Baltimore, where the Orioles host the Cincinnati Reds. Austin Hays of the O’s has some juicy odds of +450 to hit a home run tonight.

Tonight’s weather in Baltimore could be a significant game-changer. Although there is a chance of rain, it’s hot with the wind blowing out toward left field. This weather condition could be advantageous for right-handed hitters like Hays.

Hays’ performance against left-handed pitchers this year has been nothing short of phenomenal, sporting a stellar .233 isolated power (ISO) and an impressive 50.9% fly ball rate. Additionally, he maintains a hard contact rate of 41.5%, making him an ideal candidate to go deep tonight.

The opposing pitcher, lefty Brandon Williamson of the Cincinnati Reds, has had a challenging season, with a .543 slugging percentage allowed to right-handed batters and a relatively high 2.43 home runs per nine innings. Combined with his 46% fly ball rate, Williamson might find keeping Hays’ powerful swings within the park challenging.

Tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Reds promises some serious offensive firepower. The weather conditions and Hays’ performance against left-handed pitchers could spell a high-scoring game. Fans can expect an exciting match where the ball could fly out of the park regularly.