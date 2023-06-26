MLB Twins @ Braves Preview, Bets Bets and Player Props by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

In today’s baseball rundown, we’ve got a clash of the titans between a pair of first-place teams as the Minnesota Twins visit the Atlanta Braves. Brace yourself for a sizzling and humid showdown in Atlanta, where the winds are promising to favor hitters with gusts blowing out to left field.

Location : Truist Park | Atlanta, Georgia

: Truist Park | Atlanta, Georgia Time: 7:20 p.m. ET | TV: MLB Network

Spencer Strider takes the mound for the Braves as a solid -205 favorite. He’s coming off an impressive rebound game against the Philadelphia Phillies. His counterpart, Sonny Gray, has been nothing short of stellar for the Twins, making for the relatively low game total of just eight runs.

Atlanta’s lineup is known to feast on righties. Gray’s repertoire doesn’t heavily feature splitters, the one pitch that’s given them some headaches. This could play in the Braves’ favor.

Now, let’s talk Strider. The kid’s got a cannon for an arm, dishing out fastballs at a blistering 97-98 mph. But, like a double-edged sword, his pitch velocity sometimes comes with a lack of command. He’s been known to hand out free passes and miss his spots. The patient Twins lineup is adept at handling hard-throwing pitchers with control issues.

Moneyline : Twins +176 | Braves -210

: Twins +176 | Braves -210 Run Line : Twins +1.5 (-114) | Braves -1.5 (+105)

: Twins +1.5 (-114) | Braves -1.5 (+105) Total: OVER 8 (-118) | UNDER 8 (-104)

The low game total speaks volumes about the faith in Gray’s ability to minimize damage. The million-dollar question, however, lies in whether the Twins’ bats can take advantage of Strider’s occasional wildness. My guess? They just might, and perhaps sooner rather than later.

With this in mind, I’d lean toward a Minnesota advantage in the first five innings. There’s a solid chance they can snatch an early lead heading into the sixth, making the Twins at +172 in the first five innings a promising prospect for today’s matchup.

Ozzie Albies OVER 0.5 HRs (+660) | OVER 0.5 RBIs (+160)

Orlando Arcia OVER 0.5 Hits (-175) | 0.5 RBIs (+200)

Royce Lewis OVER 0.5 Hits (-155) | 0.5 RBIs (+220)

