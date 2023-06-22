NBA Draft Trade Rumors: Will the Blazers, Pelicans, or Hornets Make Moves? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

In a flurry of pre-NBA Draft rumors, speculation around the New Orleans Pelicans has reached fever pitch. The franchise is seemingly nearing the end of its patience with superstar Zion Williamson and could be gearing up for a significant move Thursday.

There’s a seismic shift happening on the draft boards, the eye of the storm being young prospect Scoot Henderson. Initially not considered the favorite to be the number two pick, Henderson’s stock has significantly risen following a highly impressive workout session with the Charlotte Hornets. Henderson, alongside fellow rookie Brandon Miller, returned to Charlotte for a second workout, adding fuel to the already heated trade rumor mill.

This flurry of activity suggests that the Hornets are considering trading their number two spot in the upcoming draft. Damian Lillard’s future with the Portland Trail Blazers could be pivotal in these decisions. Lillard, alongside Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe, forms an impressive guard trio for Portland. However, if the Blazers opt to draft Scoot Henderson, it might suggest a rebuild that Lillard isn’t keen on, leading to his potential exit.

In this scenario, any team interested in securing Henderson’s services will have to leapfrog to the second spot, making Charlotte’s draft position extremely attractive. With these wheels in motion, the draft’s second pick has become the epicenter of the upcoming madness.

The Pelicans, seemingly discontent with Zion Williamson’s performance, are rumored to be considering a massive trade. Despite discussions around trading Zion for the second pick, the consensus is that New Orleans wants Brandon Ingram.

With many factors in play, NBA draft night promises to be a whirlwind of trades and strategic maneuvers. The power balance currently lies with Charlotte and their coveted second pick, which is the key to many franchises’ aspirations.

While nothing is set in stone, the NBA community waits with bated breath as the potential for a draft night shake-up looms large. Will the Pelicans make the speculated bold move? Will the Hornets trade their golden ticket? And most importantly, where will Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller find their NBA homes?

As the countdown to the draft night continues, one thing is certain: there will be high drama and monumental decisions that could reshape the future of the NBA.