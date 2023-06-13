2024 NBA Finals Odds: Nuggets Favored To Repeat; Where Celtics Sit The Heat are back to getting no respect, it seems by Sean T. McGuire 27 minutes ago

The Denver Nuggets claimed the organization’s first-ever NBA championship Monday after defeating the Miami Heat 4-1 in the best-of-seven series.

And oddsmakers give the Nuggets a noticeably better chance to get back to that stage as opposed to the Heat.

Denver (+460) has tied for the shortest prices to win the 2024 NBA Finals and thus repeat as champions. Miami, on the other hand, is well down the betting sheet (27-1) with nine teams currently having shorter odds to win the Larry O’Brien trophy.

The Boston Celtics (5-1) and Los Angeles Lakers (15-1), the Eastern Conference and Western Conference finalists, respectively, also find themselves in the mix.

2024 NBA Finals odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:

Denver Nuggets +460

Milwaukee Bucks +460

Boston Celtics +500

Phoenix Suns +700

Golden State Warriors +1200

Philadelphia 76ers +1300

Los Angeles Lakers +1500

Cleveland Cavaliers +2100

Los Angeles Clippers +2300

Miami Heat +2700

Dallas Mavericks +2700

Memphis Grizzlies +3000

The Bucks (+460) currently are tied with the Nuggets for the shortest odds of any team despite the fact they were dealt a first-round exit after recording the best regular-season record in the NBA.

Boston has a number of questions to answer this offseason. But the Green have made it a clear priority to add to the Joe Mazzulla-led coaching staff, reportedly agreeing to add top assistant Charles Lee and veteran assistant Sam Cassell.