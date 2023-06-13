2024 NBA Finals Odds: Nuggets Favored To Repeat; Where Celtics Sit
The Heat are back to getting no respect, it seems
The Denver Nuggets claimed the organization’s first-ever NBA championship Monday after defeating the Miami Heat 4-1 in the best-of-seven series.
And oddsmakers give the Nuggets a noticeably better chance to get back to that stage as opposed to the Heat.
Denver (+460) has tied for the shortest prices to win the 2024 NBA Finals and thus repeat as champions. Miami, on the other hand, is well down the betting sheet (27-1) with nine teams currently having shorter odds to win the Larry O’Brien trophy.
The Boston Celtics (5-1) and Los Angeles Lakers (15-1), the Eastern Conference and Western Conference finalists, respectively, also find themselves in the mix.
2024 NBA Finals odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:
Denver Nuggets +460
Milwaukee Bucks +460
Boston Celtics +500
Phoenix Suns +700
Golden State Warriors +1200
Philadelphia 76ers +1300
Los Angeles Lakers +1500
Cleveland Cavaliers +2100
Los Angeles Clippers +2300
Miami Heat +2700
Dallas Mavericks +2700
Memphis Grizzlies +3000
The Bucks (+460) currently are tied with the Nuggets for the shortest odds of any team despite the fact they were dealt a first-round exit after recording the best regular-season record in the NBA.
Boston has a number of questions to answer this offseason. But the Green have made it a clear priority to add to the Joe Mazzulla-led coaching staff, reportedly agreeing to add top assistant Charles Lee and veteran assistant Sam Cassell.