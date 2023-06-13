Nikola Jokic Offers On-Brand Reaction After Nuggets Win NBA Title

Nikola Jokic didn’t have trouble containing any excitement he might have felt after the Denver Nuggets dispatched the Miami Heat, 94-89, on Monday to secure the NBA title at Ball Arena.

Even as the celebration began on the court following the victory for the Nuggets, Jokic stayed his stoic self. And then, he offered an on-brand answer to ESPN’s Lisa Salters when she asked him how it felt to be an NBA champion.

“It’s good. It’s good. The job is done. We can go home now,” Jokic told Salters.

Even winning an NBA title didn’t bring out a ton of emotion from Jokic, which sort of only adds to his mystique. When the buzzer sounded, Jokic approached nearly every member of the Heat, shaking their hand and giving them a hug.

The moment the Nuggets became the NBA champs 👏 pic.twitter.com/PkhejrqMz7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 13, 2023

Jokic took home NBA Finals MVP honors and turned in another strong performance to finish off the Heat. In Game 5, Jokic posted 28 points on 12-for-16 shooting to go along with 16 rebounds and four assists in 42 minutes. For the series, Jokic averaged 30.2 points, 14 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

He delivered brilliant performances and the only thing left for Jokic to do is just keep growing his legend, by staying true to himself and celebrating by buying another horse.