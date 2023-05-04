Bucks Dismiss Head Coach Following Historic Playoff Collapse

Mike Budenholzer led the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA Finals win in 2021.

Now, he’s out of a job.

The Bucks dismissed Budenholzer on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, bringing an end to his five-season run heading up the franchise in which Milwaukee went 271-120 and won the NBA’s Coach of the Year award in 2021.

The dismissal of Budenholzer was almost expected after the Bucks — the NBA’s top seed entering the postseason — suffered a shocking first-round loss to the Miami Heat in five games. It was only the sixth time a No. 1 seed lost to a No. 8 seed in NBA history, and the first time it happened in five games.

“Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success,” Bucks general manager Jon Hoyt said in a statement. “We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee. “This is an opportunity for us to refocus and reenergize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season.”

Budenholzer came under fire for his decision-making throughout the series. Milwaukee squandered double-digit leads in Games 4 and 5 of the series, and had a pair of opportunities to win the game on the final possessions of the fourth quarter and overtime in Game 5 but Budenholzer elected not to use his final timeout in either scenario.

It was revealed following the series that one of Budenholzer’s brothers died in a car accident prior to Game 4 of the Miami series. The Bucks coach confirmed the news after Lakers head coach Darvin Ham broke the news.