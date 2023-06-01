NBA Finals Rest or Rust Between Heat and Nuggets in Game 1? by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

Is the rest period ahead of the NBA Finals for the Denver Nuggets a boon, or might it become a bust, creating rustiness against the high-mileage Miami Heat?

The response to this query can differ for each team. Consider the Nuggets, a team that has never engaged in basketball this late into the season. Besides Jeff Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (KCP), none of the players have experienced the intensity of the Finals. Given this, will a nine or 10-day rest truly keep them in their peak form, as if they never left the court?

Experience becomes a significant factor here. On the other hand, the Heat has stuck to their regular schedule throughout the playoffs. Playing every other day, with an occasional two-day break for travel, has been their routine. This consistency, coupled with their experience, could provide an edge in Game 1, where their routine hasn’t been disrupted.

For the Heat, it’s business as usual, while for the Nuggets, this is entirely uncharted territory. Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Heat pose substantial challenges to the Nuggets in the opener. While this might not persist throughout the series, Miami could have the upper hand on Thursday, especially early onâ€”the Heat pay big to win the opening quarter, sitting at +172 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

