New York Giants – NFL Regular Season Specials 2023-24
The New York Giants qualified for the NFL postseason last year, and they’ll have aspirations to be even better in the 2023-24 campaign. The G-Men have lots of young talent on their roster, and there are multiple special futures to look at on the FanDuel Sportsbook regarding their regular season performance.
Let’s dive into some of those special bets and decide which ones merit backing.
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid
Kayvon Thibodeaux To Record 10+ Sacks in the Regular Season +125
Kayvon Thibodeaux had a strong rookie campaign for the New York Giants, playing in 14 games and recording 49 combined tackles, four sacks, and two fumbles. Even though he recorded just four sacks in his debut season, Thibodeaux is listed at +125 to record ten or more. Oddsmakers are bullish, with the number hanging slightly in plus-money territory. Thibodeaux’s explosiveness makes us believe a breakout is on tap, leading us to back the value he presents here.
Check Where the G-Men Stand on SportsGrid’s NFL Game Picks Every Week
Saquon Barkley To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +125
With Saquon Barkley playing 16 games and being healthy in the 2022-23 campaign, he hit ten rushing touchdowns on the nose and rushed for 1,312 yards. However, health is the most significant question mark for Barkley, who’s missed multiple games in three of the last four seasons. It’s hard to count on Barkley to stay healthy, but if he can, there’s good value here in him recording at least ten rushing touchdowns at +125.
Barkley and the Giants have resumed contract talks centering around a long-term deal with the club. Will it get done ahead of camp? Does Barkley miss time if the team can’t come to an agreement and he holds out? All of these questions need to be factored in when looking at this potential bet.
Barkley Should Have Plenty of 5-Star Ratings on SportsGrid’s Player Props Tool This Season
New York Giants to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game +250
Looking back on the Giants’ 2022-23 regular season, they recorded one or more touchdowns in each of their regular season games. There are still some uncertainties surrounding their offense, but there’s definite value in them doing that again in 2023-24, which is listed at a very appetizing price of +250.
Daniel Jones To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +300
There was a clear emphasis on running the football for the New York Giants last year, and it’s hard to blame them when you consider how good Barkley is when healthy. Jones was also no slouch on the ground, running for seven touchdowns. In saying that, double-digit rushing touchdowns for Jones still feels unlikely and doesn’t have enough value at +300 to be worth considering.
Daniel Jones To Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +650
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw for just 15 touchdown passes last year, which doesn’t inspire much confidence in this bet. The Giants will likely be throwing the football more in 2023, but it’s unlikely they will do so enough for it to be worth backing Jones to throw 30 or more touchdown passes at +650.
New York Giants to beat Philadelphia Eagles On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season +650
Last season, the Giants dropped all three games to the Philadelphia Eagles after they met in the Division round of the playoffs. The Giants lost 22-16, 48-22, and 38-7 in those matchups. Not exactly comforting if you have hopes they can sweep the Eagles in the regular season. For that reason, you can understand why this is a long shot at +650, which is worth fading.