NL East Odds Update: Braves Major Favorites, Mets Continue Falling

The NL East was expected to be a three-horse race, but the Atlanta Braves have parlayed a hot start into a significant lead.

The Atlanta Braves are considered one of the favorites to win the 2023 World Series and have been playing like it as we move past the middle of June. Atlanta has an 8-2 record over their last ten games, winning three in a row. With the Braves being viewed as a serious World Series threat, it’s hardly surprising that their odds of winning the NL East have been bet down from -550 to -1450.

After making it to the World Series last season, expectations were high for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023. Things haven’t gone according to plan, but the Phillies are emerging in the National League playoff conversation. The Phillies have won three straight games and are 8-2 over their last ten games. With their recent surge, the Phillies are eight games back of the Braves but just 1.5 back of a wild card spot. The Phillies have dropped from +1200 to +1400 over the last week.

The New York Mets and Braves were expected to duke it out for the NL East crown, but that hasn’t happened. The Mets have been finding ways to lose games in 2023. The Mets are four games below .500 at 32-36, trailing the Braves by 10.5, and are 4.5 back of a wild card position. With the talent on this roster, this is a shock. The Mets’ odds of winning the NL East have fallen from +1200 to +2900.

Knowing exactly what to expect from the Miami Marlins in 2023 was difficult. They’ve surprised many, sitting in one of the National League’s three wild card positions. In addition, the Marlins have a 38-31 record in their first season under new manager Skip Schumaker. The Marlins have a lot of talented pieces, sit second in the NL East, and possess a playoff spot, but they still aren’t getting respect from the oddsmakers. The Marlins sit five games behind Atlanta but are +4100 to capture the NL East, the second-longest odds in the division.

The Washington Nationals are in the cellar of the NL East, sitting 13 games below .500 at 27-40. The Nationals are 15 games back in the NL East lead and are extreme long shots to win the division at +25000.

Team NL East Odds NL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Atlanta Braves -1450 200 430 Philadelphia Phillies 1400 1500 3000 New York Mets 2900 1500 3000 Miami Marlins 4100 4000 10000 Washington Nationals 25000 50000 100000

