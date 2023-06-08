NL MVP Odds Power Rankings: Acuna Jr. Leads, Freeman Closing Gap by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The National League is loaded with star power in 2023, and many candidates warrant consideration to win MVP.1. Ronald Acuna Jr. +115 (Last week: +160)

Coming back from an injury, Ronald Acuna Jr. only managed to play 119 games in 2022. The Braves elite slugger is back to his pre-injury form and is now the odds-on favorite to win the National League MVP.

After a lackluster week for Acuna Jr., he put together another strong one for the Braves. Atlanta’s leadoff hitter has accumulated a 3.1 WAR, a .963 OPS, and 26 stolen bases. With Acuna Jr. back to being productive after a down week, he’s again seen his odds bet down from +160 to +115.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is a new addition to the top five in NL MVP odds. The talented Canadian has notoriously been a big part of previous MVP races. Unsurprisingly, he’s finally emerged into the conversation as the end of May looms.

Freeman finished May with some solid numbers, which held true in June too, where he sits with an impressive .967 OPS. He’s clubbed eleven home runs and has a 2.6 WAR, which has helped cut into the gap between himself and Acuna Jr. at the top of the odds board. Over the last three weeks, Freeman has gone from+1800 to +700 to +500, sitting comfortably alone with the second-shortest odds.

There’s much to like about perennial MVP candidate Mookie Betts with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s the type of five-tool player necessary to win within 2023, and he’s continued to have another strong campaign to be in the hunt for the NL MVP.

Betts hadn’t been in the top five a lot over the last three weeks, but he’s gotten hot and emerged right back into the conversation. The Dodgers’ talent has now hit 16 home runs while tallying 37 RBI and a .898 OPS. The numbers have improved for Betts over the last few weeks, leading to him boasting the third-shortest odds at +1000.

The New York Mets are positioned amongst the World Series favorites, and Pete Alonso is a big headliner on their roster. Alonso put together a strong April but has fallen off in May and into June, thus seeing a downswing in his odds of winning National League MVP.

Alonso has continued to lead the league in home runs and RBI, where he’s mashed 22 long balls and driving in 49 runs. Alonso’s issues remain with a relatively low OBP, which sits at .323. With Alonso’s power numbers, though, he remains in the conversation, where he has maintained his +1300 odds over the last week.

We must raise the curious debate about Padres star Juan Soto again, as he’s back in the top five for the third week in a row. Is this a sign of positive things for Soto, or are we about to get sucked into him as a pretender for the NL MVP?

Soto had put together a powerful May to get back in the race to win NL MVP. In saying that, June hasn’t brought the same production for him, leading to his odds dropping. Soto has still assembled a robust .411 OBP, but his odds to win the NL MVP have dropped from +1600 to +2300 over the last week.

