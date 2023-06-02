NL West Odds Update: Dodgers Favored, D-Backs Making Run by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the current favorites to win the World Series and lead the NL West but don’t rule out the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We’ll dive into each team in the division with their odds of winning it from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are your team if you’re looking for consistency. It wasn’t a picture-perfect opening month for LA, but they bounced back in May and put together a nice run. The Dodgers have some competition for the NL West crown, though, even if their heavily juiced odds don’t reflect that. A mediocre 5-5 stretch over their last ten games hasn’t impacted the Dodgers’ NL West odds much, which have only fallen slightly from -490 to -470 over the previous week.

The San Diego Padres are fourth in the NL West, holding a disappointing 26-30 record. This roster is littered with talent, but it hasn’t been able to gel in unison through two months. A year after eliminating the Dodgers in the postseason, the Padres find themselves 7.5 games behind LA. San Diego has posted a 6-4 record over their last ten games, but their odds of winning the NL West drop this week from +700 to +850. Keep an eye on the Padres’ price, though. If Arizona keeps this up, the they won’t have the second-shortest odds for long.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been a surprise in the National League West. Young players are already paying dividends, including NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner Corbin Carroll. Entering action on June 2, the D-Backs have a share of the NL West division lead with the Los Angeles Dodgers at 34-23. Even though Arizona has been severely impressive, the oddsmakers haven’t fully bought into them yet. The D-Backs have been bet down from +1200 to +950 over the last week, but that still has them as relatively longshot in the grand scheme.

The San Francisco Giants are still getting respect from oddsmakers. They’re two years removed from them, capturing the NL West title, but imagining a similar run this season isn’t easy. There simply isn’t much to get excited about with this Giants roster, and that’s a big reason for their mediocre 28-28 record. It’s hard to give the impression they’ll be in the running for the NL West, where they remain 5.5 games back. Still, SF has seen their odds to win the division rise from +2300 to +2000 over the last week.

Nothing was expected of the Colorado Rockies, and they delivered. The Rockies are having trouble building a winning team, and it’s difficult to see that transpiring with their current ownership and overall lackluster talent on their roster. The Rockies sit in the basement of the NL West and have a 24-34 record, which has them 10.5-games back of the division lead.

Odds for all five NL East teams on the FanDuel Sportsbook.