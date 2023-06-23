Orlando Magic Select SEC Product Anthony Black 6th Overall by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago

The Orlando Magic used the sixth overall pick to select Anthony Black, a talented guard from Arkansas, in the 2023 NBA Draft. While Black was favored to be chosen at this spot, the decision raised eyebrows due to the team’s existing pool of guards, including lottery talents Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, and Markelle Fultz.

The Magic had several options to consider at the sixth pick, with players like Cam Whitmore. However, it was ultimately Black who caught the attention of the team’s management. Standing at an impressive 6 feet 7 inches, Black brings a combination of passing skills and defensive prowess that could make a significant impact at the professional level.

One might wonder why the Magic chose to add another guard to their roster when they already possessed promising young talent. However, experts believe that Black’s physical attributes and potential for development were factors that influenced the decision. Comparisons have been drawn to Lonzo Ball, another tall guard who entered the league without a reliable jump shot but improved over time.

Looking ahead, the Magic have another pick coming up at number 11, which adds further intrigue to their draft strategy. Speculation arises as to whether they will continue to reshape their backcourt by selecting a shooting guard. The team seems uncertain about their current options for the two-guard position.

Interestingly, Black’s draft position was predicted at 8.5.

As the 2023 NBA Draft progresses, the first five picks have demonstrated a lack of surprises. However, the selection of Black by Orlando at number six stands out as an unexpected move that could potentially reshape their guard lineup. Time will tell if this decision proves fruitful for the franchise and helps propel them forward in the coming seasons.

