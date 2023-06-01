Pistons Hire Monty Williams as Head Coach by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, the Detroit Pistons have hired Monty Williams as their new head coach, agreeing to a six-year, $78.5 million contract.

Williams’s deal is the largest coaching contract in NBA history.

The 51-year-old joins the Pistons after spending the past four seasons as head coach of the Phoenix Suns. Williams was fired in May after the Denver Nuggets eliminated the Suns in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Virginia Native compiled a 194-115 overall record during his time in the desert, helping Phoenix reach the NBA Finals in 2021, where they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. Williams was also named Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season after guiding the Suns to a franchise-record 64 wins.

In Detroit, Williams will be tasked with turning around a young but talented Pistons squad, which includes Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren.

Detroit finished the 2022-23 regular season with a 17-65 record and holds the fifth overall selection in this summer’s draft.

