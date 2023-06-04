Rangers' Marcus Semien Extends Hitting Streak to 23 vs. M's by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

Marcus Semien didn’t take long to extend his MLB-best hitting streak. The Texas Rangers’ second baseman led off Sunday’s contest against the Seattle Mariners with a double, making it 23-straight games with a hit.

As noted by Evan Grant, Semien was down 1-2 in the count before reaching out of the zone for the knock. Eventually, Semien came around to score, giving the Rangers an early lead against their division foes.

Marcus Semien has a 23-game hitting streak with a double on a 1-2 slider below the zone. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) June 4, 2023

Hits have come naturally for Semien, but he’s also found his power stroke more recently. The former Silver Slugger went 4-for-6 on Saturday, with two doubles and a home run. That means six of his last eight hits have gone for extra bags, yielding three RBI and six runs scored.

The Rangers are going for the series sweep after taking the first two games of this AL West showdown. They continue to lead the M’s early in Sunday’s series finale.

