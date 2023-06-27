Ranking the Top NBA Players Traded this Offseason by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The NBA offseason never seems to disappoint, and this year has been no different, with several blockbuster deals making headlines.

Here is a ranking of the key players who will don new uniforms thus far in 2023-24.

1) SG Bradley Beal – Traded to Phoenix

2022-23 Stats: 23.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 5.4 APG,, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

Beal was the first domino to fall under Washington’s new ownership. The 29-year-old agreed to waive his no-trade clause before being dealt to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks, and multiple pick swaps. In the desert, Beal joins fellow superstars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as the trio attempt to lead the Suns to their first NBA Championship in franchise history. The three-time All-Star has averaged 20 or more points in seven consecutive seasons and shot a career-best 50.6% from the floor last year.

2) PF/C Kristaps Porzingis – Traded to Boston

2022-23 Stats: 23.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.7 APG, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

Just days after shipping off Beal to Phoenix, the Wizards continued to rebuild their roster, trading forward/center Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics as part of a three-team deal. The Unicorn is coming off his best season as a pro, averaging a career-high 23.2 points along with 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 blocks in 65 games. Porzingis’s 65 appearances were his most since 2016-17 while a member of the New York Knicks, with injuries plaguing the big man throughout his career. The 27-year-old will form a dynamic big three alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as Boston looks to avenge last season’s disappointing exit in the Eastern Conference Finals.

3) SG/PG Jordan Poole – Traded to Washington

2022-23 Stats: 20.4 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 4.5 APG, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

New Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. wasted little time leaving his fingerprints on the organization, dealing Jordan Poole, a 2030 first-round pick, and a 2027 second-rounder to the Wizards for future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul in perhaps the offseason’s most shocking transaction. How much Poole’s fractured relationship with Draymond Green played a role in the deal remains to be seen, but Dunleavy clearly felt the team needed another veteran presence. Nevertheless, Poole is now the face of Washington’s new-look roster and a fundamental building block for the team’s future. At 24, the former Michigan standout averaged career bests in points (20.4 PPG) and assists (4.5 APG) last season.

Remaining Rankings:

4) SG/PG Marcus Smart – Traded to Memphis

5) PG Chris Paul – Traded to Golden State

6) SF/PF John Collins – Traded to Utah

7) PG Tyus Jones – Traded to Washington