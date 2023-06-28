Should the Bucks Trade Khris Middleton for Kyrie Irving? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Milwaukee Bucks are sitting on the precipice of an important decision as the NBA‘s off-season unfolds. The most pressing question that needs answering: Will Khris Middleton return?

Currently, the most anticipated answer is a resounding “yes.” Middleton, after all, has been a cornerstone player for the Bucks and is an integral part of the team’s core. The relationship that Milwaukee’s organization has built with the player, it seems, should ensure that Middleton stays in the fold. However, the unpredictable nature of the NBA landscape means that no option can be entirely discounted, including the potential for other teams like the Houston Rockets to make a surprise move and shake up the Bucks’ core.

Yet, a radical idea emerged from the rumor mill, which could very well be termed an “against-the-grain” move. This proposal suggests a sign-and-trade swap with the Dallas Mavericks, sending Middleton to Dallas in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

On paper, the Mavericks would likely be interested in this trade. Despite the widespread belief that the double guard combination of Luka DonÄiÄ‡ and Irving doesn’t work due to their defensive shortcomings, a wing player like Middleton could balance out the equation.

For the Bucks, this deal could be a game-changer. Irving, when on the court, has performed at an elite level for two consecutive seasons. Any potential defensive weaknesses Irving might bring to the table would be mitigated by the defensive prowess of Jrue Holiday in the backcourt, along with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing behind him.

With Irving in the mix, the Bucks would arguably boast a scoring power they currently lack. This could tip the scales in favor of Milwaukee and make them a stronger title contender. In contrast, bringing Middleton back into the lineup might not necessarily elevate them to that level.

So, while the idea of Irving for Middleton might raise eyebrows across the league, it’s a possibility that warrants serious consideration.