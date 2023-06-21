Top 5 NL ROY Candidates: D-Backs' Carroll Bet Down Again by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

The National League is loaded with young talent in 2023, and many candidates warrant consideration to win Rookie of the Year.

Below, we’ll check in on five candidates with the best odds.

Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks is the odds-on favorite for the NL ROY. Entering the year, he was listed as one of the top prospects in MLB, and he’s performed admirably during his rookie campaign.

When you’re in the NL MVP conversation like Carroll is, it’s not hard to make the assumption that he’s likely running away with the NL Rookie of the Year award. Carroll has tallied a 3.7 WAR, paired with 16 home runs, 40 RBI, and a .975 OPS. In addition, he also has swiped 19 stolen bases. With his continued elite play, Carroll has seen his odds bet down from -320 to -500.

One of the most hyped prospects in baseball is Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz. The Reds called up their star prospect to make his MLB debut in early June, and he’s made quite an impact for the big club since then.

With the Reds having won ten straight baseball games, it’s pretty evident that De La Cruz’s promotion really lit a fire under the roster and gave them a much-needed kick in the pants. De La Cruz has hit .308 and has a very strong .898 OPS over 13 games. Still, the 21-year-old has seen his odds drop off from +750 to +950 through no fault of his own.

It’s no secret that the New York Mets have some talented young prospects, and some are already proving to be big-league-ready. Francisco Alvarez has long been listed as one of the top future stars in the game, and he’s bringing some critical elements to New York in his rookie campaign.

There’s still a lot of promise in Alvarez, but he hasn’t exactly helped the Mets break out of their slumber. Still, he’s mashed an impressive 12 home runs and 25 RBI, paired with a strong .787 OPS over 50 games. With Carroll separating himself from the pack, Alvarez has seen his odds drop off from +3500 to +5000.

The Cincinnati Reds are the hottest team in MLB, and a big reason why is the emergence of multiple youngsters in their lineup and on the mound. Andrew Abbott has factored into their success in the rotation, and there’s a lot to like about where he stands in regard to Cincinnati’s future.

Abbott has burst onto the scene for the Reds, and although he’s only made four starts for the club, he did not allow an earned run in his first three starts. In addition, the young lefty has put up impressive strikeout numbers. As a result, Abbott finds himself in a tie for the third-shortest odds at +5000.

A young starting pitcher for the Miami Marlins has also been making some headlines in Eury Perez. The 20-year-old right-hander has jumped onto the scene and impacted Miami’s rotation, leading to his name being in the conversation.

Perez is coming off pitching a great game for the Marlins on June 20 against the Toronto Blue Jays, where he threw six shutout innings and allowed just three hits while striking out nine. Perez is now 4-1 in eight starts this year, paired with a stunning 1.54 ERA. The right-hander is listed at +5500 to win NL ROY.

Player Team Odds Corbin Carroll Arizona Diamondbacks -500 Elly De La Cruz Cincinnati Reds 950 Francisco Alvarez New York Mets 5000 Andrew Abbott Cincinnati Reds 5000 Eury Perez Miami Marlins 5500

