What's Next for the Miami Heat? by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

Give a round of applause for the Miami Heat. What a run they had, becoming just the second eight-seed to make the NBA Finals in history. Still, they need more if they want a ring. They need more length defensively and around the glass, with a pressing need to add a dominant scoring option alongside Jimmy Butler. Bam Adebayo has shown he is not a No. 2 on a championship team, with questions being raised about Butler’s status as a No. 1. Regardless, the Heat have a pivotal offseason ahead where a few moves could quickly put them back in the thick of the postseason again next year.

Here are three things the Heat must prioritize to have another shot at a title.

Jimmy Butler continues to get older, entering his age 34 season, and the Heat owe him a sidekick. Bam Adebayo isn’t it, and Tyler Herro hasn’t developed into the star many hoped he’d become. The Heat have been linked to Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard, who are both expected to be available this offseason in trade talks. They must get one of the two, with Beal being the more reasonable option. Much has been said about Beal’s undesirable contract, but Miami should be able to get him on a discount. They’d likely have to trade Tyler Herro, a few picks, and maybe a depth piece like Caleb Martin. Losing the depth hurts, but Beal will cost way less than Lillard, and his acquisition immediately puts the Heat in line with the Bucks, Celtics, and 76ers in the East.

I never want to see Cody Zeller in the postseason again. Despite averaging just over five minutes per game in the Finals, the Heat’s need for a competent backup big was apparent whenever Zeller took the floor. Upgrading from Zeller and adding rotational stretch bigs will be a priority this offseason. Nikola Jovic and Haywood Highsmith showed flashes throughout the year, and we can never bet against the Heat’s player development program. Their progression could be rushed next year, so adding pieces in free agency will be necessary to ensure the team isn’t left out to dry.

Kevin Love could walk for more money in free agency, so finding cheap players to provide frontcourt depth will be necessary. Mo Wagner, Jalen McDaniels, and JaMychal Green stand out as affordable possibilities that would stretch the floor. Two backup center options include Naz Reid and Alex Len, with both being able to play competitive minutes.

Miami’s front office is in for a roster shakeup, with many key role players expected to see pay raises on the open market. Gabe Vincent and Max Strus highlight the list, with the Heat not having the financial resources to re-sign both.

With Vincent and Strus about to be rewarded for their contributions to “Heat Culture,” replenishing the well must happen. Highsmith and Jovic are all they have left, and they lack guards and wings ready to contribute if everyone walks or is traded.