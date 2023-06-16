Which Position Will Victor Wembanyama Play for the Spurs? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The San Antonio Spurs are no strangers to making big splashes in the NBA, but their interest in Victor Wembanyama is sparking some major conversation in the sports world. Wembanyama is being touted as one of the greatest prospects in recent years, possibly ever. The seven-foot-two French phenom is a two-way threat, excelling on both ends of the court. If he fails to match or surpass the storied career of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, some are saying it would be a letdown.

Still, this is all just speculation at this point. Wembanyama is yet to be drafted by the Spurs or any other NBA team, but the odds strongly favor him being the first overall pick. There’s plenty to discuss about the potential fit for Wembanyama in San Antonio, with many other elements of the roster yet to be solidified.

Looking at the Spurs’ probable roster, three key players are particularly interesting: Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson, and Jeremy Sochan. These three could potentially fill two positions, posing a fascinating question: who would move if and when the Spurs choose to draft Wembanyama?

What if the Spurs had kept a traditional center? This could have potentially allowed Wembanyama to pair with either Johnson or Sochan. This pairing, while certainly not conventional, could have produced intriguing results.

There’s no question that if Victor Wembanyama lands in San Antonio, he’ll be the star player. You don’t draft a player of his caliber to come off the bench. So, what’s the plan then? A lineup featuring Wembanyama, Johnson, and Sochan at the 3, 4, and 5 positions might not work because none of them are suited to defend the five spot. A 2, 3, and 4 setup isn’t feasible either, as Sochan isn’t fit to play as a guard, and Johnson lacks the speed and shooting ability for the guard position. And surely, we won’t see Wembanyama, standing at seven foot two, running the floor as a guard.

So, here’s the fascinating conundrum for the Spurs: which of Johnson or Sochan will they choose to move if they manage to secure Wembanyama? This intriguing scenario is starting to ignite conversations around the league. There’s also the possibility of packaging a player like Keldon Johnson to acquire more young talent for a complete rebuild. Or, they could keep all three and bring one off the bench.

These exciting storylines are developing around the San Antonio Spurs as they potentially prepare to welcome one of the most exciting prospects in recent NBA history. It’s an intricate puzzle, and how it will be solved promises a fascinating journey.

