White Sox Place Liam Hendriks on IL with Elbow Inflammation by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

This year hasn’t been kind to Liam Hendriks.

The Chicago White Sox closer started the season on the injured list due to non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, returning at the end of May.

The two-time Mariano Rivera American League Closer of the Year award winner’s time in the majors was short-lived, as he landed back on the IL on Sunday. The White Sox confirmed the move ahead of Sunday’s matinee against the Miami Marlins, citing elbow inflammation as the cause.

In a corresponding move, the team recalled Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte.

Hendriks lands on IL. pic.twitter.com/HsiH3qEKVN — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 11, 2023

Hendriks made just five appearances this season, converting his lone save opportunity and striking out three in 5.0 innings pitched.

Reynaldo Lopez, Kendall Graveman, and Joe Kelly have all been in the mix for saves this year; however, Graveman has been the White Sox’s top option. He’s 6-for-6 in save opportunities, with a 2.28 ERA and 0.87 walks and hits per inning pitched.

