6 Pitchers to Keep an Eye on with Trade Deadline Looming

Starting pitching is always in demand at the MLB trade deadline, with these six pitchers worth keeping an eye on.

Blake Snell: If the Padres decide to sell, Snell, with his excellent 2.67 ERA and recent top form, would be the most desirable pitcher on the market. His potential move would significantly impact the league’s dynamic, particularly for the Orioles and Dodgers, who are likely suitors. Lucas Giolito: Despite the White Sox’s poor performance, Giolito has been a beacon of consistency. While he wouldn’t be too expensive, his stability could be invaluable to a team needing solid pitching, such as the Dodgers or Rays. Marcus Stroman: The ambiguity surrounding the Cubs’ trade deadline plans makes Stroman’s future uncertain. However, his solid 3.09 ERA and potential opt-out make him a strong target for the Rangers or Reds if the Cubs decide to sell. Eduardo Rodriguez: Rodriguez was having a stellar season until injury sidelined him. Nevertheless, his early-season form could make him an appealing buy-low option for teams, particularly the Dodgers or Orioles. Michael Lorenzen: Lorenzen’s impressive campaign would make him an attractive buy-low option at the deadline. His versatility could be a real asset for a contender needing rotational depth, such as the Dodgers or Reds. Jordan Montgomery: Despite the Cardinals’ difficult season, Montgomery has been a bright spot. His consistency could make him valuable for teams looking to solidify their rotation, such as the Giants or Rangers.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.