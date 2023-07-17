AL Central Shakeup: Twins' Dominance and White Sox's Woes by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

MLB’s AL Central division has seen some stunning developments with less than half the season remaining.

First, in a move that has sent ripples through the market, Cleveland Guardians’ star pitcher Shane Bieber has been shut down for two weeks. Many had speculated that Bieber could be a potentially hot deadline acquisition. However, with this development, the dynamics of the trade market could shift considerably. One can’t help but wonder whether the Guardians aim to ensure Bieber’s pristine condition for a potential trade or if they are playing it safe for his future with the team.

The Minnesota Twins (-260) are leading the AL Central pack, having secured three consecutive wins. On the other hand, the Guardians have experienced a rough patch, losing four straight games and finding themselves at +250. It’s perplexing to see such a disparity between the teams, with the Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox, and Kansas City Royals struggling to make an impact. The Twins remain the only team genuinely interested in winning the division.

If the Guardians intend to compete for the division, they need to step up their game. The possibilities are endless, from strategic trades to fostering their prospects, but the question remains – do they believe they can win a World Series? Given their recent actions, it’s doubtful.

Let’s turn our attention to the Twins’ remarkable starting pitching lineup, arguably the best in the division. Minnesota boasts power in its lineup, with a serviceable one-through-nine. At this point, the AL Central race may be the Twins’ to lose.

But the Twins aren’t the only ones turning heads in the division. Let’s address the elephant in the room – the Chicago White Sox – specifically Tim Anderson’s performance this year. Anderson, once a reliable power hitter, is now almost forgotten. He’s played 70 games with a shocking zero home runs, a sharp contrast to his previous four-year streak of hitting .300 or better. He’s batting .227, leading many to question the White Sox’s management of their talent.

Even with a promising rotation featuring Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Mike Clevinger, and Michael Kopech, the White Sox have failed to leverage their potential. This disconnect between player potential and team performance is becoming an increasingly puzzling narrative in the division.

With the trade deadline fast approaching and the Guardians’ latest move with Bieber, the AL Central’s landscape could witness significant changes. But for now, the Twins appear to have a clear path to division dominance while the rest of the teams scramble to make sense of their seasons.

