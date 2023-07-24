AL East Showdown: Rise of the Orioles and Fall of the Rays by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

It’s truly remarkable to see the ups and downs a team can experience in a 162-game MLB season. The Tampa Bay Rays charged out of the gates in April and May, setting a pace that projected a 110-win season, an AL Pennant, and even the World Series. However, their momentum has waned significantly. The Rays’ July performance places them as one of the worst teams in baseball, marking a cold spell many could not foresee. The difficulty is whether this slump has arrived at the right or wrong time, especially considering the sizeable lead they established early on.

When it seemed like the Rays had a lock on the division, enter the Baltimore Orioles. Undoubtedly, the Orioles are emerging as a surprising contender in the race for the top spot in the AL East. As it stands, the fight between these two teams appears likely to extend down to the wire. Despite their current slump, the Rays won’t lose every game for the rest of the season – a winning streak is inevitable.

The most captivating element in this scenario is the behind-the-scenes strategies both teams will employ to fortify their ranks, particularly in the coming week. The Orioles have the potential to clinch the division and secure the pennant. They may need to add a pitcher or two to their lineup to realize this. Whether they acquire Shohei Ohtani, Marcus Stroman, or another notable pitcher, their chances of winning significantly elevate.

The betting odds from just a week ago are fast dwindling. The Orioles are currently listed at +155 in the American League East, providing a plus-money price. In stark contrast, despite their July downturn, the Rays are still the favorites at -130. Currently, Baltimore leads Tampa Bay by two games in the divisional standings. Interestingly, Tampa is still ranked as the third-best team to win the World Series, with odds at +600, and are the favorites to secure the American League pennant at +260.

With about 60 games remaining, there’s still plenty of time for the Tampa Bay Rays to rebound. Their current roster is arguably one of the best they’ve had in years, making them well-positioned for a potential win. Their deep farm system provides ample opportunity for trades to strengthen their lineup.

Even with those considerations, the Orioles are a promising bet for the World Series. Last week, their odds stood at +3000, but now they have halved to +1500. With the addition of another player, these odds may fall to below +1000 in a week. Now is the moment to board the Orioles’ train – it’s a now-or-never situation.

