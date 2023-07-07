Are the Baltimore Orioles a Real Threat in the American League? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Despite the lack of recognition that the Baltimore Orioles have been getting, this team has proven to be a formidable force with a lineup that is turning heads. Led by some lesser-known MLB players, the Orioles have been defying expectations and making their mark.

One of the standout aspects of this team is their ability to hit left-handed pitching. From top to bottom, the Orioles’ lineup boasts impressive performance against southpaws. While their starting pitching may not always be stellar, there are promising signs within the staff.

Beyond the pitching staff, the Orioles’ bullpen has been solid, contributing to the team’s success. With all the key components in place, it’s the lesser-known players who have been making significant contributions. For those not closely following the Orioles, names like Anthony Santander, Gunnar Henderson, and Adley Rutschman may be unfamiliar. However, their performances have been pivotal in the team’s recent successes.

Moreover, the return of Cedric Mullins, one of their best players, has further bolstered the lineup. With Mullins back in action, the Orioles have gained a valuable asset. Despite the lack of widespread recognition, this team possesses a wealth of talent beginning to turn heads.

One key factor that adds to the Orioles’ potential is their familiarity with the Tampa Bay Rays. Having faced the Rays frequently, the Orioles have gained valuable experience and knowledge on how to take them down. This familiarity could be a significant advantage for the team moving forward and down the stretch.

Undoubtedly, the Orioles’ recent performance has been impressive. In a game against the New York Yankees, they managed an impressive 20 hits and scored 14 runs, 13 of which came in the first four innings. This dominant display showcases the Orioles’ offensive firepower.

Names like Austin Hays and Ryan O’Hearn have emerged as key contributors to the Orioles’ success. Hays, in particular, has established himself as one of the best hitters in the American League this season. Meanwhile, O’Hearn has provided a much-needed spark for the team.

As the Orioles continue to defy expectations and prove they aren’t a fluke, doubters are starting to take notice. With their strong lineup, solid bullpen, and emerging stars, the Orioles are positioned as a long shot but a real contender in the American League.

