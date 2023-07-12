Are We Starting To See the Decline of Mike Trout? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

As whispers of Mike Trout’s perceived decline increase in volume, it becomes critical to analyze the contentious question of his worth. Critics have started to question his $425 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, considering it one of the most overpaid deals in sports history. Is that the truth, though?

Trout has been hailed as a baseball superstar with an illustrious career marked by many achievements. However, detractors argue that his lack of playoff appearances is an issue for a player of his stature and price tag.

This critique, while valid in the broader context of team success, overlooks the singular brilliance of Trout. The Angels had no choice but to pay up with Trout.

Unlike other professional sports, baseball contracts often pay for past performance. The better part of Trout’s careerâ€”from 2011 to 2015â€”was underpaid relative to his extraordinary output. It was a time when he set the bar high, shaping a strong reputation that would later secure him that massive deal.

It’s been four years since Trout had a fully healthy season, but even in this period, he has been an indispensable asset to the Angels. Despite injury setbacks, he has managed to perform well.

A closer look at the stats reveals that throughout his career, Trout has consistently posted an OPS+ of 165 or better, a metric that measures a player’s on-base plus slugging percentage relative to the league average. He has led baseball in OPS+ numerous times, showcasing his offensive prowess year after year.

Moreover, he matches half of Shohei Ohtani’s home run total for this season. Considering Ohtani’s remarkable stretch of hitting, this is no small feat.

Yet, with his current performance levels, is it fair to worry about a potential decline coming? Perhaps. Age and injuries might be catching up, and it’s only natural that players might not sustain their peak form indefinitely.

However, it’s crucial to remember that Trout’s “decline” is still at a level most players can only dream of achieving. His “fall” from superhuman to merely excellent is more a testament to his early career brilliance than a criticism of his present form.

While the price tag may seem hefty for Trout, it’s crucial to note that the Angels aren’t just paying for Trout’s current performance but also compensating for the years he was grossly underpaid.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.