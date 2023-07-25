Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Baltimore Orioles are all set to take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of their series following their low-scoring 3-2 victory yesterday. The match will see the return of Kyle Gibson, former Philadelphia pitcher, now representing the Orioles, squaring off against a top arm of the Phillies in Taijuan Walker. The game has garnered a price of -124 for the Phillies and is listed with a total of 9.5, setting expectations for a high-scoring affair.

Taijuan Walker boasts an impressive record against the Orioles, with four wins over five games and an excellent 2.45 ERA through eight career starts. However, his last outing against the Brewers saw him give up four runs and six hits in six innings, despite striking out six and only walking two.

The crux of this match lies in the Phillies’ ability to score during the game’s middle innings, a trait they have struggled with recently. The O’s boast a formidable offense, and the Phillies will need to keep up with them.

With a hot, humid night anticipated in Philadelphia, this could spark an offensive surge. If the Phillies capitalize on this, the game might surpass its high-scoring predictions.

The Orioles lineup, boasting at least six left-handed batters, including switch hitters and top batters in Gunnar Henderson, Anthony Santander, and Ryan O’Hearn, might prove to be a challenge for Walker, who’s shown susceptibility against left-handed batters.

With the Orioles presenting strong on-base percentages against right-hand pitching over the past 30 days, there might be some reason to lean toward the Orioles tonight.

With a light wind forecasted to blow out towards the center field and temperatures around 80 degrees, it will be interesting to see whether this MLB showdown lives up to the anticipation of a high-scoring encounter.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.