Besides Wembanyama, Who Can Win NBA's Rookie of the Year?

The race for the coveted Rookie of the Year award is heating up in the NBA, with several promising young talents vying for the prestigious title. One player who has emerged as the clear favorite is Victor Wembanyama. However, his odds have steadily dropped, and others have entered the conversation. This decline in favorability can be attributed to the impressive performances of Scoot Henderson. Another contender that has entered the discussion is Chet Holmgren, currently holding respectable +500 odds.

The question arises: Should Holmgren even be eligible for the Rookie of the Year award? Some argue that since he hasn’t played a single NBA game, he shouldn’t be considered a rookie. However, according to the technical definition, any player who hasn’t seen NBA action can still be classified as a rookie. Holmgren missed the entire year last season with an injury. This viewpoint is he shouldn’t be considered a rookie, further supported by previous instances, Mitchell and Ben Simmons. Despite Simmons having a prior year of experience, both players were eligible for the award, creating a captivating competition.

While some dissenting voices believe a player should no longer be considered a rookie after being drafted and signing an NBA contract, it seems fair to uphold the existing criteria. If Holmgren showcases his skills this season and outperforms Wembanyama and Henderson, he should be eligible for the Rookie of the Year accolade.

In the dynamic landscape of the NBA, opinions on eligibility criteria and fairness in awards will always vary. Nevertheless, the Rookie of the Year race remains an exciting and closely watched competition. As the season progresses, fans and pundits alike will eagerly await the performances of these talented young players to see who emerges as the true rookie standout. This class of rookies appears to be special, and there’s value in the marketplace as a result.

