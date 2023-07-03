Best Under-The-Radar NBA Free Agency Signings by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

NBA Free Agency is underway, with contracts being handed out left and right. The massive deals capture the headlines, but there are plenty of smaller moves that deserve attention and give their teams a better chance of winning.

Here are our favorite under-the-radar moves that should be talked about more.

Shake Milton – Minnesota Timberwolves

The casual NBA fan might not have heard of Shake Milton, but Minnesota got an absolute steal. Stuck in a loaded backcourt in Philadelphia where opportunities were few and far between, Milton is set up to succeed with a more significant role in Minnesota. When his number was called, he shined. In 11 games as a starter last season, Milton averaged 20 points and seven assists, utilizing his shot creation and poised playmaking to his advantage. He likely won’t start this upcoming season, but the combo guard could quickly become a dangerous sixth man for the Timberwolves.



Russell Westbrook – LA Clippers

Westbrook’s regression diminished his value, but he is still Russell Westbrook. The Clippers got an absolute bargain at only $8 million over two years. Averaging roughly 16/8/5 in 21 games last season, Westbrook looked to settle into his role after a hectic tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. Given the lack of pressure, Westbrook is set to succeed.

Patrick Beverley – Philadelphia 76ers

It felt as if it was only a matter of time before we saw Patrick Beverley suit up for the 76ers. He joins them at a perfect time, potentially serving as a starter if James Harden gets dealt. However, maybe he can convince Harden to stay for one more season. While Beverley’s offense has regressed, the Sixers aren’t paying him to be a scorer. He’ll eat up minutes and be stout defensively, along with PJ Tucker; they’ll be hard to play against all season.

The Phoenix Suns

After acquiring Bradley Beal, it looked like the Suns would have a quiet free agency. However, they now have a formidable bench behind the league’s best big three. Yuta Watanabe is an underrated wing who can hit the deep ball at a solid clip, with Keita Bates-Diop being another wing that will provide minutes. Drew Eubanks backs up Deandre Ayton, providing strong rim protection. Eric Gordon’s resume speaks for itself, and he should thrive in this setting. The Suns did a lot with few resources, positioning themselves as one of the favorites to come out of the West.

Joe Ingles – Orlando Magic

I might be higher on the Magic than most, but Orlando could steal a playoff spot. Acquiring Joe Ingles was the exact move they needed to make. He adds wing depth that can hit from beyond the arc as well as an ability to facilitate when needed. He’ll be a calming veteran presence as this talented young group of Magic players looks to take the leap led by coach Jamahl Mosley.

