Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest at USC Basketball Practice by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to a statement from a family spokesperson, Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is in stable condition and out of the ICU after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday’s basketball practice at the University of Southern California.

“Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” the statement said. “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny, 18, announced his commitment to USC in May following a standout high school career in which he earned 2023 McDonald’s All-American honors.

